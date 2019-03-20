Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $30.13 Million Holdings in FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 897,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,408 shares during the period. FCB Financial comprises about 1.2% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in FCB Financial were worth $30,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FCB Financial by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 1,178.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 114,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get FCB Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. TheStreet cut shares of FCB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FCB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

FCB Financial stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/alpine-associates-management-inc-has-30-13-million-holdings-in-fcb-financial-holdings-inc-fcb.html.

FCB Financial Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB).

Receive News & Ratings for FCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.