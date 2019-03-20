Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $9.19 Million in Ensco Plc (ESV) Stock

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,582,708 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,194,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Ensco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ensco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 883,012 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ensco by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in Ensco by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 34,425 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Ensco by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,265 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ensco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,738 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESV. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ensco in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. DNB Markets raised shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ensco in a report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

ESV stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Ensco Plc has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.69 million. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ensco Plc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.99%.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco Plc engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. It operates its business through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs. The Jackups segment offers contract drilling service.

