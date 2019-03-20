Alpine Associates Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vectren Corp (VVC)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,016 shares during the quarter. Vectren makes up about 6.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Vectren were worth $149,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vectren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vectren by 50,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vectren by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vectren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vectren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vectren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th.

NYSE:VVC opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Vectren Corp has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Vectren’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Vectren Company Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

