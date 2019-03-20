Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,602.19% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%.
ALPN opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $99.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.13.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Tiger Management L.L.C. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mitchell Gold purchased 190,875 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $1,024,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.
