Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,602.19% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%.

ALPN opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $99.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Tiger Management L.L.C. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mitchell Gold purchased 190,875 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $1,024,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/alpine-immune-sciences-alpn-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-meets-estimates.html.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

Read More: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.