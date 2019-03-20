Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is an exploration and production company which focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the eastern portion of the Anadarko Basin. Alta Mesa Resources Inc., formerly known as SILVER RUN ACQ, is based in TX, United States. “

AMR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Imperial Capital set a $6.00 price target on Alta Mesa Resources and gave the stock a “hold amr” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Shares of AMR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,427. Alta Mesa Resources has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 1,630.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 1,233.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 240,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,220,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 341,094 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Mesa Resources

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

