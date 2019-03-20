Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,218,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,953 shares during the quarter. Altice USA accounts for about 1.2% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $86,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Altice USA by 110.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 147,864 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Altice USA by 39.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $1,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Altice USA by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,007,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $2,650,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,481. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Altice USA had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Altice USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Nomura began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In related news, major shareholder S.A.R.L. Suddenvision sold 20,645,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,780,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

