Ameresco (AMRC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) recently:

3/14/2019 – Ameresco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Ameresco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.50.

3/7/2019 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.50 to $19.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

3/4/2019 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

2/18/2019 – Ameresco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

2/12/2019 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

2/11/2019 – Ameresco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

2/6/2019 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

1/29/2019 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

1/28/2019 – Ameresco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,663. The stock has a market cap of $794.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. Ameresco Inc has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Ameresco Inc alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $196,633.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 2,720 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $41,452.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,063 shares of company stock worth $2,689,266. 57.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ameresco by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.