American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,061,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,735 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $20,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,085. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

