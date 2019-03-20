American International Group Inc (AIG) Stake Lowered by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P reduced its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,697,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,886 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Harris Associates L P’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,446,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American International Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in American International Group by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.10). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $12.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

