American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,891,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 2,071.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 206,414 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 278.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 41.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,505 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 249.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 620,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 442,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.16. Home Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 38.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

