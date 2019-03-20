American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Landmark Bank boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 47,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $424,246.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.17, for a total value of $326,844.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,370.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/american-international-group-inc-trims-stake-in-microchip-technology-inc-mchp.html.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.