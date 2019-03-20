American Premium Water (HIPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Premium Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Premium Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

HIPH opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. American Premium Water has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

About American Premium Water

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

