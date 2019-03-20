Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Amerigo Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $145.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.57. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd.

