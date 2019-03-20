AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Position Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 6,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,702,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,926 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 478.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after acquiring an additional 601,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,902,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,386,000 after acquiring an additional 366,654 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 618.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 379,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 326,236 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 8.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,201,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,449,000 after acquiring an additional 324,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AMETEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 17,097 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,350,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,950 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $152,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,069 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,614. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $82.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

