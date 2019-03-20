Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,375,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,130 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $243,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 8,780.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,322,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,312,000 after purchasing an additional 112,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $169,517,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.09.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 7,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $922,721.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $67,477.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,429.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,347 shares of company stock worth $8,276,837. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.28 and a 52-week high of $190.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.52.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.08. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

