Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 353,027 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,027 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 2.18% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $394,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SWK stock opened at $133.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.91.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.39%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.
In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $136,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,820.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $1,331,874.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,568,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,615 shares of company stock worth $2,018,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.
