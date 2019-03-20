Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 353,027 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,027 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 2.18% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $394,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK stock opened at $133.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.91.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $136,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,820.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $1,331,874.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,568,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,615 shares of company stock worth $2,018,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-purchases-353027-shares-of-stanley-black-decker-inc-swk.html.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.