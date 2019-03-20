Analysts Anticipate Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (BLX) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s earnings. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

BLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

BLX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $775.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 1.34. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 550.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,336,000 after buying an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services.

