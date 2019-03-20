Analysts Anticipate THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.23 Million

Brokerages expect THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to post sales of $15.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.51 million. THL Credit posted sales of $16.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full year sales of $60.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.92 million to $64.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $61.97 million, with estimates ranging from $61.23 million to $62.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of THL Credit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Securities lowered their price target on shares of THL Credit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

NASDAQ TCRD opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16. THL Credit has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 100.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 73.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 40,904 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in THL Credit by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,194,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 477,335 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in THL Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in THL Credit by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 766,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 151,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in THL Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

