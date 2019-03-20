Analysts Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Billion

Brokerages predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report sales of $10.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.75 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $9.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $46.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.40 billion to $47.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.67 billion to $49.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.58 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of DAL traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,750,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,317,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $203,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,502.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,202,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $59,727,013.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,563,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,281,477 and sold 130,436 shares valued at $6,602,036. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2,920.0% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

