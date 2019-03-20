Analysts Expect Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing also reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.77 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

SSD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Sidoti set a $72.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,275. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.54. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $78.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,408,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,008 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 20,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 49,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

