Analysts Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Target Price at $42.73

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.73.

CDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $448,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $4,066,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,866 shares of company stock worth $14,049,791 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,196,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after acquiring an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.20. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.56 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

