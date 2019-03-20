Analysts Set Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) PT at $28.00

Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMMU shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Immunomedics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Immunomedics to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 104,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 417.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 110,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,676 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 153,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

IMMU opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

