Analysts Set Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) Price Target at $50.17

Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luxoft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of LXFT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,727. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 2.43. Luxoft has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $230.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.85 million. Luxoft had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Luxoft will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Luxoft in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Luxoft by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in shares of Luxoft by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Luxoft by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

