Analysts Set STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Target Price at $19.69

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Societe Generale set a $22.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 25th.

NYSE STM traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 227,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 44,419 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

