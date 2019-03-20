Analysts Set ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Target Price at $69.71

Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ViaSat from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on ViaSat from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 19th.

NASDAQ VSAT traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.91. 13,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,654. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -88.02 and a beta of 0.90.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $554.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ViaSat will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Leroy Dirks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,840,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Allen Lay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $143,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,401 shares of company stock worth $10,214,969. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

