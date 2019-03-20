Analyzing Aeroports de Paris (AEOXF) and Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) and Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aeroports de Paris and Air Transport Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeroports de Paris N/A N/A N/A Air Transport Services Group 7.76% 20.19% 4.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aeroports de Paris and Air Transport Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeroports de Paris 0 0 1 0 3.00 Air Transport Services Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Air Transport Services Group has a consensus price target of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 41.51%. Given Air Transport Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Air Transport Services Group is more favorable than Aeroports de Paris.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeroports de Paris and Air Transport Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeroports de Paris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Air Transport Services Group $892.34 million 1.34 $69.29 million $1.25 16.17

Air Transport Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aeroports de Paris.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Air Transport Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Air Transport Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Air Transport Services Group beats Aeroports de Paris on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others. It provides passenger accommodation, airlines, and cargo and postal services in its airports, as well as owns and operates 10 general aviation airfields and the Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport. The company's retail activities include the provision of goods and services through shops, bars and restaurants, and banks and foreign exchange counters, as well as car rental, advertising, and other paid services to general public. In addition, it operates real estate properties for aviation activities outside the terminals or requiring direct access to runways, such as aircraft maintenance hangars, frontline cargo courier, and industrial buildings; develops properties, such as offices, hotels, retail and business premises, logistics premises, and warehouses; and provides consultancy, project contracting assistance and supervision, and project management services. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements. In addition, the company offers mail and package sorting services, as well as related maintenance services for material handling equipment, ground equipment, and facilities; airframe modification and maintenance, component repair, engineering, aircraft line maintenance, and insurance services; and flight crew training, load transfer and sorting services. Further, it rents ground equipment and sells aviation fuel; and resells and brokers aircraft parts. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned a fleet of 91 serviceable Boeing 777,767, 757, and 737 passenger and cargo aircraft. The company, formerly known as ABX Holdings, Inc., was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Ohio.

