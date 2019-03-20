Analyzing Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC) & Watsco (WSO.B)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) and Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Watsco pays an annual dividend of $6.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and Watsco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asia Pacific Wire & Cable 0 0 0 0 N/A Watsco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watsco has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and Watsco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable $425.21 million 0.08 $8.71 million N/A N/A Watsco $4.55 billion 1.19 $242.93 million N/A N/A

Watsco has higher revenue and earnings than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Watsco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Watsco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and Watsco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asia Pacific Wire & Cable 1.25% 2.55% 1.73% Watsco 5.20% 14.75% 10.76%

Summary

Watsco beats Asia Pacific Wire & Cable on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs. The company also provides enameled wire for use in the assembly of a range of electrical products consisting of oil-filled transformers, refrigerator motors, telephones, radios, televisions, fan motors, air conditioner compressors, and other electric appliances. In addition, it distributes wire and cable products; and offers project engineering services in the supply, delivery, and installation of power cables. It serves government organizations, electric contracting firms, electrical dealers, and wire and cable factories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment. The company also provides parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies. It serves contractors and dealers that service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. In addition, the company exports its products to Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. Watsco, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

