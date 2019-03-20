Analyzing Go-Ahead Group (GHGUF) and Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Go-Ahead Group (OTCMKTS:GHGUF) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Kansas City Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kansas City Southern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Go-Ahead Group and Kansas City Southern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Go-Ahead Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kansas City Southern 0 2 10 1 2.92

Kansas City Southern has a consensus price target of $123.92, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Go-Ahead Group and Kansas City Southern’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Go-Ahead Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kansas City Southern $2.71 billion 4.28 $627.40 million $5.97 19.29

Kansas City Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Go-Ahead Group.

Dividends

Kansas City Southern pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Go-Ahead Group does not pay a dividend. Kansas City Southern pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kansas City Southern has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Go-Ahead Group and Kansas City Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Go-Ahead Group N/A N/A N/A Kansas City Southern 23.12% 12.11% 6.54%

Summary

Kansas City Southern beats Go-Ahead Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It operates a commercial corridor of the Mexican railroad system and has its direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas. The company provides rail access to the United States and Mexico border crossing at Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas; and controls and operates the southern half of the rail bridge at Laredo, Texas, as well as the northern half of this bridge. Kansas City Southern also provides rail access to the port of Lazaro Cardenas on the Pacific Ocean; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas. Its rail network comprises approximately 6,700 route miles. The company serves the chemical and petroleum, industrial and consumer products, agriculture and minerals, energy, intermodal, and automotive markets. Kansas City Southern was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

