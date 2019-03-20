Anglo American plc (AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,033.33 ($26.57).

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

LON AAL traded down GBX 12.30 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,993.20 ($26.04). The stock had a trading volume of 3,765,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 45,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($26.26), for a total transaction of £923,635.20 ($1,206,892.98).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

