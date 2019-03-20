Animecoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $156.00 (ANI)

Animecoin (CURRENCY:ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Animecoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $156.00 worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Animecoin has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Animecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001418 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Animecoin Coin Profile

ANI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. The Reddit community for Animecoin is /r/animecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @anicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Animecoin is anime-coin.com.

Buying and Selling Animecoin

Animecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Animecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Animecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

