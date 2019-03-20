Anne Marie Peters Sells 2,000 Shares of Immersion Co. (IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) VP Anne Marie Peters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $16,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 107,055 shares in the company, valued at $874,639.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anne Marie Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immersion alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Anne Marie Peters sold 6,370 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $52,998.40.

On Monday, March 4th, Anne Marie Peters sold 1,253 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $11,114.11.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Anne Marie Peters sold 29,588 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $242,325.72.

On Friday, February 15th, Anne Marie Peters sold 2,000 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $19,780.00.

On Wednesday, February 6th, Anne Marie Peters sold 10,000 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Anne Marie Peters sold 2,000 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $18,620.00.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. Immersion had a net margin of 48.97% and a return on equity of 53.62%. Immersion’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Immersion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Immersion by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Immersion by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Immersion by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Immersion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Immersion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Anne Marie Peters Sells 2,000 Shares of Immersion Co. (IMMR) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/anne-marie-peters-sells-2000-shares-of-immersion-co-immr-stock-2.html.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.