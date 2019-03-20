Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Antofagasta to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 855.36 ($11.18).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 936.20 ($12.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,171.50 ($15.31). The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

