Apache Co. (APA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will post $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Apache had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Apache in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.32.

Shares of Apache stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.76. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at $103,822,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apache by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,130,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,173,000 after buying an additional 1,828,617 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Apache by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,644,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $515,678,000 after buying an additional 1,075,776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Apache by 2,492.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,045,998 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Apache by 62.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,481,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,278,000 after buying an additional 955,266 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

