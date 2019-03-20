Apache Co. (APA) Holdings Boosted by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 343.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,142 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Apache by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after buying an additional 403,674 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,176,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 243,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,664 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, HRS Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

NYSE:APA opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Apache had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

