Apache Co. (APA) Position Cut by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,615 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.05% of Apache worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Apache by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apache by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apache by 6.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Apache by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Shares of Apache stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.73. 242,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

