Apergy Corp (APY) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APY shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Apergy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Gabelli started coverage on Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Apergy in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Apergy in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $42.00 target price on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

NYSE:APY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Apergy has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Apergy had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apergy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $37,300.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,128 shares of company stock worth $47,064 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APY. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Apergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Apergy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apergy by 583.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Apergy by 2,643.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 837,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 806,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Apergy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

