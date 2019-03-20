Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Boosted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,192,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 559,737 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Federated Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $269,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 304,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares during the period. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 29.1% during the second quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5.2% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP raised its stake in Apple by 28.0% during the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 43,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $212.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.19.

AAPL opened at $186.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $914.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/apple-inc-aapl-position-boosted-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.