Approach Resources (AREX) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 9985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.16 million. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 20.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. EuroPacific Canada downgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Approach Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Approach Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Approach Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Approach Resources by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $102.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.89.

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

