Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.96. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Donald E. Felsinger bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $2,508,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

