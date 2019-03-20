Arco Platform Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 25th (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform’s (NASDAQ:ARCE) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 25th. Arco Platform had issued 11,111,111 shares in its IPO on September 26th. The total size of the offering was $194,444,443 based on an initial share price of $17.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,039,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,890,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the third quarter worth approximately $51,534,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the third quarter worth approximately $5,700,000.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

