Arena REIT No 1 (ARF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Arena REIT No 1 stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$2.74 ($1.94). 80,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,626. Arena REIT No 1 has a fifty-two week low of A$2.12 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.77 ($1.96). The stock has a market cap of $745.15 million and a P/E ratio of 12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87.

Arena REIT is an ASX300 property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the early learning and healthcare sectors.

