Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 89,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $8,085,499.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,877.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $603,854.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,593.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,725 shares of company stock valued at $20,508,280. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $99.00 price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

