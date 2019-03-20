Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,646 Shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BME stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $44.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,646 Shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/arete-wealth-advisors-llc-sells-2646-shares-of-blackrock-health-sciences-trust-bme.html.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.