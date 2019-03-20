ARHT Media Inc (CVE:ART) rose 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 131,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 68,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of $7.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.52.

Get ARHT Media alerts:

ARHT Media (CVE:ART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.45 million during the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/arht-media-art-stock-price-up-15-4.html.

About ARHT Media (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiary, ARHT Media (USA) Inc, engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms worldwide. It offers HumaGrams that are 3D interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce in various distribution channels.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for ARHT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARHT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.