Aroundtown (AT1) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.35) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Commerzbank set a €8.90 ($10.35) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.63 ($10.04).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €7.64 ($8.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07. Aroundtown has a one year low of €6.01 ($6.98) and a one year high of €7.91 ($9.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.96, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.55.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

