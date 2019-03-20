Array Biopharma (ARRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.75

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 215787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARRY. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Array Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Array Biopharma from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 price target on Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Array Biopharma alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.44 million. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 46.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Array Biopharma news, Director Carrie Smith Cox acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew R. Robbins sold 239,626 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $4,799,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,763.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 969,576 shares of company stock worth $19,585,161. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Array Biopharma by 92.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 34,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,484,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 292,749 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 25.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 25.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 246,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 49,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/array-biopharma-arry-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-24-75.html.

Array Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Array Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.