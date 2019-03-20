Aspen Technology (AZPN) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AZPN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.86.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $102.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.56. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $118.86.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 204.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 5,710 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $554,498.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,858.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,388 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $230,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,443 shares of company stock worth $1,611,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.