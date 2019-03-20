At Home Group (HOME) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “At Home Group Inc. owns and operates home-decorating accessories stores primarily in the United States. It offers furniture, home furnishings, wall decor and decorative accents, rugs and housewares. At Home Group Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOME. ValuEngine cut shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

In related news, Director Philip L. Francis acquired 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in At Home Group by 1,151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 424,221 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in At Home Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 224,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in At Home Group by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 169,473 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in At Home Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 820,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 112,779 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

