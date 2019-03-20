Atheios (ATH) Achieves Market Cap of $46,615.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $46,615.00 and approximately $139.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000071 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 14,118,574 coins and its circulating supply is 14,035,776 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

