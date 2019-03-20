Atkore International Group (ATKR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products. It offers steel tubes and pipes, electrical conduit, armored wire and cable, cable trays, metal framing systems and building components. Atkore International Group Inc. is based in Harvey, Illinois. “

ATKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Atkore International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Atkore International Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atkore International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

ATKR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,924. Atkore International Group has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 142.82% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Schulte sold 57,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,387,588.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,252.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 637.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

